1 In 4 US Teens Say They Play Games On A VR Headset

1 in 4 US teens told Pew Research Center they play games on a VR headset.

The survey was conducted on 1453 US teens aged 13 to 17. Pew claims the participants were "recruited primarily through national, random sampling of residential addresses" and "weighted to be representative of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who live with their parents by age, gender, race and ethnicity, household income, and other categories".

Broken out by gender, 32% of boys and 15% of girls said they play games on a VR headset.

The survey doesn't ask whether they actually own the headset, so this will include those who play on a sibling or parent's headset.

Some people believe VR is still a niche technology only for enthusiasts, but that hasn't been true for years. Meta has sold north of 20 million Quest headsets, roughly the same as Microsoft has sold Xbox Series S|X consoles, and 1 in 3 Quest Store apps bring in millions of dollars in revenue.

Many Quest developers report teens being their fastest-growing demographic, and Meta brings in its highest VR revenue in the holiday season of each year when children typically receive gifts like consoles from their parents.