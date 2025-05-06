Free-To-Play Zero Caliber: Shooting Range Is Out Now On Quest

Zero Caliber: Shooting Range is a free-to-play VR gunplay experience available on Quest today.

Developed by XREAL Games, the free-to-play VR game is based on XREAL Games' Zero Caliber series and features 'fully unlocked' versions of the Zero Caliber 2 armory and lobby area. Here, you have the opportunity to practice taking shots in VR across five minigames, including a sniper range, a moving target range and killhouses. Alongside a choice of weapons from Zero Caliber 2, which includes pistols, explosives and shotguns, there's also loadout customizations to consider, in the form of scopes and lasers.

In our 4-star review for Zero Caliber 2 last year, we were impressed by the crisp "cacophonic soundscape" and complex physics, saying "Zero Caliber 2 is a pure action shooter at its core, and the beating heart of this is the extremely well-delivered gunplay."

Zero Caliber: Shooting Range isn't the only news from XREAL Games, as the studio also announced that Zero Caliber 2 is "nearing its release" on Steam. In a press release, the developers also confirmed that PlayStation VR2 ports of both Zero Caliber 1 and Zero Caliber 2 are underway. Lastly, the studio reconfirmed that a separate Zero Caliber spin-off is currently in the works, with more information to come in the future.

Zero Caliber: Shooting Range is available now for Quest headsets.