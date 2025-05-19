Wordbound Is A Language Puzzler Coming Soon To Quest 3 & Apple Vision Pro

Wordbound is an educational mixed reality word game coming to Quest 3 and Apple Vision.

Announced during the Creature Feature 2025 showcase, Wordbound is the debut title from Kettle Games that lets players pull apart objects to see how they're spelt, before remixing them to create new words and solve visual puzzles. Intended to be relaxing and unobtrusive, Wordbound uses hand tracking with the interactive objects only occupying a small space within your play area. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

The project is being helmed by Andy Bacon, a developer whose previous work includes the 4v1 “cross-reality” multiplayer game Davigo, which pits PC players against VR players. Bacon is joined by 3D artist Kassondra Krahn, who formerly worked on Luigi's Mansion 3 with Next Level Games. Adrian Talens rounds out the team as the studio's sound designer and composer.

The concept started life as a 2D prototype that Bacon had worked on for a school project in 2014. In 2020, the developer iterated on their initial design, porting it to VR and posting the result on X with the proof-of-concept video. Bacon demonstrated what would become Wordbound's core mechanic – pulling apart an asset of a pineapple, and rearranging the letters to create new objects such as an ape, a pen, and a pea.

We spoke to Bacon in 2020 regarding the creation of the demo and the developer's then aspirations for the project.

“The video has sparked a lot of interesting conversation about VR education apps online,” said Bacon. “There seems to be a lot of interest in this idea to help teach kids spelling. Given the response, I’m considering pivoting the direction of the project, or at least developing a smaller learning mode alongside the puzzle game I envision.”

Wordbound is coming to Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro, though a release date remains unconfirmed.