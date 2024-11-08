Mixed Reality Building Arrives As Wall Town Wonders Confirms Quest Release Date

Wall Town Wonders, the mixed reality town builder, confirmed a release date as the Quest 3 exclusive launches on November 21.

Announced back in August, Wall Town Wonders turns your favorite rooms into miniature towns, allowing you to craft homes and other amenities for your tiny people. Brimming with life and fun activities, you can craft towns to your heart's content when the mixed reality game drops later this month.

Developed by Cyborn, the same team behind Hubris and Buck the Game, Wall Town Wonders offers challenges that will not only help your citizens but also unlock new features and mini-games. Alongside the release of post-launch content, your Wall Town Wonder will go from a one-home affair to a bustling town. According to the game's description, the simulator offers over 100 unique buildings, alongside more than 40 characters.

The game aims to be a casual, relaxing experience that lets you engage with a small world inside your living room. Alongside hand-tracking in mixed reality, it sounds like this building simulator offers a unique take on the genre for Quest players to enjoy.

Wall Town Wonders is now available to pre-order on the Meta Quest platform, with a small discount and exclusive skins for those buying early.