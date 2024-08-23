Wall Town Wonders Brings Miniature Town Building To Your Mixed Reality Living Room

Wall Town Wonders is shaping up as a mixed reality town builder through the lens of The Borrowers, and it is set to launch on Meta Quest later this year.

Using Mixed Reality for a video game has potential but also comes with challenges: how do you create a world when you never know the environment the player will exist within as they play the game? That’s an issue that disappears if players are the ones building that world, and it’s exactly developer Cyborn’s latest VR effort is seeking to achieve following their 2022 hit Hubris.

Wall Town Wonders turns your living room into the foundation for a miniature town filled with a vast array of miniature-sized characters. In your role as god in this world, you want to help them rebuild their town, unlocking an array of buildings, characters and customization options the more you play.

The full game promises challenges that not only help the citizens of this town but unlock new features and mini-games, while promised seasonal updates suggest an ever-changing world with every passing month.

Wall Town Wonders is scheduled for a Q4 release for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro, with pre-orders now open promising an exclusive skin and discount on the game.