VR Aerial Sim Aces Of Thunder Teases Combat In New Gameplay Trailer

VR aerial combat sim Aces of Thunder released a new gameplay trailer before this year's launch.

Developed by War Thunder studio Gaijin Entertainment, Aces of Thunder is an upcoming flight simulation game designed with “physically accurate flight and damage models” focused on realism. Featuring “dozens of legendary planes” from both World War I and II, today's new gameplay trailer offered a new look at the interactive cockpits, physics, and combat.

At launch, Aces of Thunder promises over 15 maps set across three key theatres from World War 2; the Eastern Front, Western Europe, and the Pacific. The previously revealed WW1 aircraft, such as the Fokker DR.I of the infamous Red Baron, also feature fuselage-mounted machine guns not present on WW2 aircraft. Soviet, US and other aircraft are also included, and Gaijin Entertainment's recently began a series of weekly highlights.

Though Aces of Thunder initially targeted a Q4 2024 release, this was later delayed until 2025 as the studio prepared “more content than we initially planned.” While November's delay saw the studio promise it would “announce the exact release date in a separate news article in the early months of next year,” today's trailer did not provide an updated release window.

Aces of Thunder targets a 2025 launch on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR.