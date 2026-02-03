UG's Investors Commit $2M In Funding For New VR Games

ENVER and Trass Games, who partnered to help fund the top-grossing Meta Quest title UG, have announced a joint initiative to bring new VR games to market.

At the time of writing, ContinuumXR's UG, a social-first title centered on hatching and raising your own dinosaur to go on adventures with, is the number one grossing game on the Quest platform. This is especially impressive given it is above known juggernauts like Beat Saber, Gorilla Tag, Animal Company, and Blade & Sorcery: Nomad.

ENVER, known for MotoX & Scary Baboon, and Trass Games, the studio behind best-seller Yeeps, have confirmed up to two million dollars in investments for 'emerging VR studios' building social-first, original experiences. This follows their success with UG, for which they provided funding as well as advising on marketing.

“UG shows what’s possible when strong developers are backed by partners who understand how VR games actually succeed today,” said Kyle Joyce, ENVER CEO. “This collaboration with Trass Games is about building a repeatable model. We want to find the next studios with real potential and give them the resources and guidance to scale.”

The free-to-play social market has shown more growth in the VR space than any other genre, particularly with younger users. Six out of the top ten grossing titles on Meta Quest are free-to-play titles, with UG joining Yeeps, Gorilla Tag, Animal Company, Roblox, and VRChat at the top of the charts. Beat Saber, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, Bonelab, and Golf+ are the paid titles rounding out the list.

There is no word yet of which studios and projects are a part of this new initiative.



UG is available on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets.