Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Refines Gameplay Mechanics In Latest Update

In its fourth major update since release, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow refines its gameplay mechanics for a smoother experience.

Available now on all major platforms, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow launched its 4.0 update, focusing on refining the gameplay experience for an overall smoother feel. As its 3.0 patch was released just shy of two weeks ago, it is clear developer Maze Theory and publisher Vertigo Games are on top of things, quick to apply any feedback shared to deliver a better game. Other improvements include more flexible customization options for the Steam version, such as higher-quality dynamic shadows and character models, and general quality-of-life bug fixes.

One of the flagship upgrades to this new patch is revamped crouch mechanics. As a marquee ability, players are supposed to spend a lot of time doing so while hiding in the shadows. While never broken since its initial release, it did feel that certain aspects of the game could have done with more time in the oven, as we mentioned in our review: “Sometimes objects fail to load in properly, like a treasure chest going transparent whenever I face it from the front—or an entire basement visually deloading momentarily if I walk too close to an adjoining wall.”

0:00 / 0:38 1× A gameplay video recorded by UploadVR showcasing patch 4.0.

Previous upgrades mainly brought visual improvements and continued stability to the experience. No DLC or sequel has been mentioned as yet, but this ongoing support is at least a step in the right direction.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is available now on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.