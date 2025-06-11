The Midnight Walk Will Receive Film & TV Adaptation

The Midnight Walk, MoonHood's dark fantasy VR claymation adventure, is being adapted for film and TV.

Announced in partnership with Story Kitchen, a production company who formerly worked on adaptations for Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider, MoonHood Studios confirmed The Midnight Walk is up next. The game sees you portray The Burnt One, who works together with a dormant lantern creature called Potboy to bring them back to life across five different tales.

Founders Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm specifically mention both film and television plans in a prepared statement, and the project is currently in early development as the producers are “currently meeting with writers.” No further details are presently known about this upcoming adaptation.

We had significant praise for The Midnight Walk during our recent 4/5 stars review. Though we believed it could benefit from more in-depth puzzles, we considered it a “memorable adventure” and praised its unique aesthetic. An upcoming PlayStation VR2 patch aims to address resolution concerns, which follows a recent update for the Steam release.

The Midnight Walk offers a memorable adventure that's enchanting and bleak in equal measure, one that feels like wandering into a twisted fairytale. It's a gripping tale with beautifully crafted claymation visuals, held back only by some minor frustrations and not especially in-depth puzzles. MoonHood have delivered a great example of hybrid design between flatscreen games and VR.

It's not the only VR game receiving a film adaptation, either. Last week also saw Kinetic Games announce that a movie based on the co-op horror game Phasmophobia is in development with Blumhouse, whose previous work includes M3GAN and the Five Nights at Freddy's film. Much like The Midnight Walk, a release window for the upcoming movie also remains unconfirmed.

The Midnight Walk is available now on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.