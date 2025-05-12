The Midnight Walk promises to fix low resolution concerns on PlayStation VR2 “very soon” with an upcoming patch.

Launched last week with optional PC VR and PlayStation VR2 support, The Midnight Walk by MoonHood is a new dark puzzle adventure with claymation visuals. However, some PlayStation VR2 users noted problems with low resolution when playing on Sony's headset, and the developer confirmed it's working to release an update addressing this.

An exact timeframe for this update remains unknown, though the studio confirmed it's coming “very soon.” Until then, MoonHood states a potential workaround that involves lowering the brightness setting on PlayStation VR2 in the system settings to 60% - a tip previously shared by X user BrewPounder.

Since we played the PC VR edition, we didn't encounter this issue during our recent 4/5 stars review. While we believed The Midnight Walk could benefit from more in-depth puzzles and some tweaks to VR interactivity, we still found it delivered a “memorable adventure” and praised its unique aesthetic.

The Midnight Walk offers a memorable adventure that's enchanting and bleak in equal measure, one that feels like wandering into a twisted fairytale. It's a gripping tale with beautifully crafted claymation visuals, held back only by some minor frustrations and not especially in-depth puzzles. MoonHood have delivered a great example of hybrid design between flatscreen games and VR.

The Midnight Walk is available now on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.