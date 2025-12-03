Visiting Meta's Los Angeles Retail Store To Demo Quest & Smart Glasses

In West Hollywood, Meta recently launched a permanent store to showcase, demo, and sell smart glasses and Quest headsets. So how exactly is the company choosing to showcase its hardware to prospective buyers on the fence?

Walking up to the new Los Angeles Meta Lab location, it's difficult to avoid the obvious comparisons to Apple stores. The moment you step inside, however, the difference in design sensibilities could not be any more obvious. Instead of a clean and simple aesthetic, Meta's approach aims for something considerably more busy.

In an attempt to tie into the culture of Southern California, Meta Lab Los Angeles channels skateboarding as the primary theme - with numerous demos making use of the iconography.

Near the entrance, prospective customers can grab Meta-branded fingerboards à la Tech Deck - and are invited to record their "sick tricks" using a pair of glasses by running their board through a miniature fingerboard skate park.

On either side are arrays of smart glasses. Right near the entrance is a showcase of the transparent limited edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses, sold in limited quantities at the store. Flanking the display of glasses on either side is a set of cases showing a variety of skating and SoCal-themed memorabilia.

To the far right of the entrance, you're able to share your glasses prescription - if you have one - to fit your desired pair with the correct lenses for a test drive.

While you wait for your glasses to be prepared, a nearby cafe offers a number of appropriately expensive drinks, as well as free donuts, assuming you arrive early enough in the day that any are left. It's unclear whether that's a permanent fixture of the cafe, or if these pastries will eventually cost money after the store's opening celebrations.

Once you've been fitted with your glasses, to the far left from the entrance an "Experience Room" is fitted to take advantage of some of the AI glasses' features.

You might be wondering where the Quest headsets, and their associated demos, are found. Straight back from the entrance is a set of stairs to a second floor. Here is where you'll find the Quest 3 demos, including yet another miniature skate park, this time making use of the mixed reality functions of the nearby Quest 3 to overlay a virtual fingerboard rolling through the park.

Nearby you can find a selection of Quest 3 headsets and accessories for sale; Meta employees also are at the ready to help prospective buyers test out VR or mixed reality for themselves.

According to the handlers for the demo station, there's nothing specifically exclusive to this location; they choose a variety of apps and games to showcase depending on factors such as prospective use cases, and age. As far as games are concerned, Beat Saber is a popular showcase - and for anyone 16 and older, a demo for Batman: Arkham Shadow is also available, though the team usually stresses that walk-ups should not play Batman without prior VR experience.

Also available for demo on the second floor is the new Meta Ray-Ban Display, which I opted to test out - though my specific circumstances did showcase a potential issue for other walk-ups looking to test or grab a pair for themselves.

The supported prescriptions for Meta Ray-Ban Display is considerably less than the rest of Meta's lineup, and it just so happens that my own prescription - which is supported for Quest 3 inserts - is not currently supported for the HUD glasses, so I can't speak to the full visual experience.

What I can say, however, is that Meta Lab Los Angeles gives off a strong impression. Even if the Quest is clearly only a small part of the store's lineup, Meta seems quite confident in what they have to show for the general public.

For those of you within the Los Angeles area that have been looking to check out a demo for Meta's current hardware, I can easily recommend stopping by to give things a look. If nothing else, it should be a memorable time.