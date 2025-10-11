Quest 3 Stormtrooper Makes New York Comic Con Debut

A cosplayer at the New York Comic Con integrated Quest 3 into their Stormtrooper outfit.

A voice changer inside the helmet connects to a Bluetooth speaker at the hip for communications. I interviewed creator NovaHeadware as their VR Trooper in the drizzly air outside the conference on Saturday.

If you find it hard to hear the Trooper in the video below, I tend to think that might be part of the problem of dealing with the Empire when their minions bark orders through masks at citizens in a universe far, far away. (I argue they shoot so poorly because of misaligned passthrough VR)

0:00 / 0:38 1×

NovaHeadware caught my eye online with their Iron Man-like designs for helmets to go around VR headsets. You can check out some of those Cyber Helmet designs online.