Quest 3 Stormtrooper Makes New York Comic Con Debut

 &  Ian Hamilton
A cosplayer at the New York Comic Con integrated Quest 3 into their Stormtrooper outfit.

A voice changer inside the helmet connects to a Bluetooth speaker at the hip for communications. I interviewed creator NovaHeadware as their VR Trooper in the drizzly air outside the conference on Saturday.

If you find it hard to hear the Trooper in the video below, I tend to think that might be part of the problem of dealing with the Empire when their minions bark orders through masks at citizens in a universe far, far away. (I argue they shoot so poorly because of misaligned passthrough VR)

0:00
/0:38

NovaHeadware caught my eye online with their Iron Man-like designs for helmets to go around VR headsets. You can check out some of those Cyber Helmet designs online.

