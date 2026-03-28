Sony's 2026 Spring Sale Discounts Award-Winning PlayStation VR2 Games

Meta went first, then Valve, and now PlayStation VR2 players can take advantage of discounts for dozens of games right now.

The annual PlayStation Spring Sale kicked off earlier this week with many of the best PS VR2 games on sale. Just to name a few: UploadVR's 2025 Game of the Year Arken Age, The Game Awards' Best VR/AR Game The Midnight Walk, and the Dice Awards Immersive Reality Game of the Year Ghost Town.

A partial list of the games on sale is below, but be sure to check out the full sale here. Over seventy full games are on sale along with many DLC add-ons and bundles.

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) have an additional discount for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

Full Games

Bundles

The PlayStation 2026 Spring Sale runs from March 25 to April 22.