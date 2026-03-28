Sony's 2026 Spring Sale Discounts Award-Winning PlayStation VR2 Games

Meta went first, then Valve, and now PlayStation VR2 players can take advantage of discounts for dozens of games right now.
The annual PlayStation Spring Sale kicked off earlier this week with many of the best PS VR2 games on sale. Just to name a few: UploadVR's 2025 Game of the Year Arken Age, The Game Awards' Best VR/AR Game The Midnight Walk, and the Dice Awards Immersive Reality Game of the Year Ghost Town.
A partial list of the games on sale is below, but be sure to check out the full sale here. Over seventy full games are on sale along with many DLC add-ons and bundles.
Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) have an additional discount for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.
Full Games
- Gran Turismo 7 - $29.39 (58% off regular $70 price)
- The Midnight Walk - $19.79 (34% off regular $30 price)
- Arken Age - $19.99 (50% off regular $40 price)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad - $17.99 (40% off regular $30 price)
- *Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $8.99 (70% off regular $30 price)
- Madison VR - $20.99 (40% off regular $35 price)
- *Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice - $5.99 (80% off regular $30 price)
- *Ghost Town - $19.99 (20% off regular $25 price)
- Hellsweeper VR - $8.99 (70% off regular $30 price)
- Vertigo 2 - $8.99 (70% off regular $30 price)
- *The Light Brigade - $9.99 (60% off regular $25 price)
- Beat The Beats VR - $15.99 (20% off regular $20 price)
- The Last Clockwinder - $7.49 (70% off regular $25 price)
- HappyFunLand - $7.49 (50% off regular $15 price)
- After The Fall - $5.99 (76% off regular $25 price)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off regular $30 price)
- Hotel Infinity - $16.99 (15% off regular $20 price)
- *Zombie Bar Simulator - $15.99 (20% off regular $20 price)
- Mare - $12.49 (50% off regular $25 price)
- *Ghost Signal - $1.99 (80% off regular $10 price)
- Mixture - $6.19 (38% off regular $10 price)
- *Masters of Light - $7.99 (60% off regular $20 price)
- Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye - $6.19 (38% off regular $10 price)
- Harpagun - $3.99 (80% off regular $20 price)
Bundles
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Fisherman's Tales Bundle - $9.89 (67% off)
- Arizona Sunshine Freddy's Bundle - $26.99 (55% off)
- Kayak VR: Mirage + Soča Valley - $20.99 (25% off)
The PlayStation 2026 Spring Sale runs from March 25 to April 22.