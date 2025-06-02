QuestCraft 6.0 Brings Major Performance Improvement & Pico Support

QuestCraft 6.0 adds performance improvements to the unofficial Minecraft VR port, Pico support, and more.

Now live following an announcement last week, QuestCraft 6.0 is the latest major update to the ongoing project. This notably adds support for ByteDance's Pico Neo 3 Link, Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra headsets, expanded mod support and performance improvements. Multi-account support, a demo mode if you don't own Microsoft Java Edition, and a log viewer were also introduced.

The full QuestCraft 6.0 patch notes can be seen on GitHub, and playing this requires sideloading onto your Pico and Quest headsets. For Quest, our sideloading guide has the full details. Just be aware that several players are reporting issues with logging into the game following the 6.0 update.

This follows last year's major QuestCraft 5.0 update, which made the unofficial project compatible with Quest 3. Notably, that aimed to boost the framerate from 45fps to 120fps on Meta's latest generation of headsets, though performance was reportedly poor. Mod compatibility and resource utilization were also improved alongside Quest 1 support, though only Quest 2 onwards is supported with 6.0.

Currently, modding is the only way you can play Minecraft in VR and while QuestCraft is designed for standalone headsets, PC players can use the Vivecraft mod. Official support was previously available with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for PC VR and PlayStation VR, though Microsoft removed that last month following previous announcements last year.

As a reminder, QuestCraft doesn’t directly distribute Minecraft and this wrapper allows you to play on standalone hardware. Accessing QuestCraft requires a legitimate copy of Minecraft's Java & Bedrock Edition on PC and a Microsoft account.

QuestCraft 6.0 is available now through SideQuest and GitHub.