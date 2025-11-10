Forefront Takes #6 In Quest Weekly Revenue Charts

Less than a week since arriving in early access, VR FPS Forefront took #6 for top-earning games by weekly revenue on Quest.

Launched on November 6 in early access, Forefront is a 16v16 VR shooter from Triangle Factory that features semi-destructible maps where you split into four-person squads. Four days after that initial launch, it's reached #6 at the time of writing with a 4.6-star rating on the Meta Horizon Store after 490 user reviews, while Steam lists a “very positive” rating at 298 reviews.

Elsewhere in the charts, the top 10 earners this week remain a mostly familiar sight that's a mix of paid apps and free-to-play titles. UG is at #1 and now boasts the most user reviews on the Horizon Store at 172k. That now surpasses Gorilla Tag, which is currently at 164k user reviews.

Meta Horizon Store: Top-earning games this week by revenue as of November 10, 2025

Beat Saber holds #2, which we'd speculate was further boosted by the recent Spooky Scary Skeletons DLC for Halloween, and that's followed respectively by Animal Company, VRChat, and Gorilla Tag. Rounding out the top 10 in order after Forefront are Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, PokerStars - Vegas Infinite, and Bonelab. #10 keeps changing between FitXR and Golf+, so we cannot determine which one officially holds that position.

We'll continue monitoring these standings, and this list may evolve as the week goes on. You can find the full charts here, which cover the top 50 games and account for all forms of revenue. It's a different approach to the top 50 best-selling Quest games of all time charts, which only factor in paid app sales without including DLC, and that recently saw Assassin's Creed Nexus join the list.