A Quest 3S Xbox Edition box has seemingly leaked, a year after Meta teased a limited-edition Quest "inspired by Xbox", and it's rumored to launch next week.

In April 2024, alongside announcing the expansion of Quest's Horizon OS to third-party headsets, Meta said it was also working with Microsoft to "create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox", and showed a concept render of what appeared to be a black Quest 3 with a green facial interface.

At the time, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that it will include an Xbox controller in the box so you can play Xbox Cloud Gaming with no additional hardware.

Earlier today, 13 months later, gaming news outlet Game Sandwich published a report claiming that this will be a 128GB Quest 3S with black and green coloring and a matching Elite Strap in the box, alongside the gamepad and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at $400.

That would be a $100 premium over the regular Quest 3S, but actually $100 less than buying a Quest 3S, official Elite Strap, Xbox gamepad, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Following this report, VR developer RJ White posted the apparent image of the box (seen at the top of this article) to X, and then quickly deleted it. Asked by UploadVR about the source of the image, White told us it originated from a Best Buy employee.

Interestingly, the leaked box doesn't show Meta's Touch controllers, and the Game Sandwich report doesn't mention them either.

The Quest 3S Xbox Edition would be a continuation of Meta and Microsoft's long-term strategic partnership in XR, announced back in 2022.

So far that partnership has brought Xbox Cloud Gaming and seamless Remote Desktop for Windows 11 PCs to Quest, as well as Office web apps. Now, it seems the partnership will expand to a hardware edition, though not the Xbox headset or Xbox console support for VR that fans have been hoping for over the years.