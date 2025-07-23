Putt Window Lets You Use Your Real Putter & Ball In Quest 3 Mixed Reality

Putt Window is an innovative Quest 3 game that lets you use your real putter and golf ball in mixed reality.

The $6 app works by using the relatively new passthrough camera access capability to track your real golf ball, using computer vision, for the first few fractions of a second after it's hit. A virtual ball then spawns and continues the expected trajectory of your real ball into the virtual green that replaces the frontal arc of your reality.

The developer highly recommends that you position a soft backstop of some sort, such as a cushion or mat, around 2 feet in front of you to prevent the ball rolling away and let you easily move on to your next shot.

0:00 / 0:20 1× Testing out Putt Window on Quest 3.

Trying out Putt Window in an Airbnb on vacation last week, I found it to work remarkably well in bright lighting. It's the most impressive use of passthrough camera access I've seen yet.

The developer even claims it's accurate enough to be "a true practice tool for serious golfers". While I don't consider myself sufficiently experienced in golf to verify that claim, from my amateur perspective it felt very similar to real putting.

GOLF+ also teased using your real putter back in March, but with a virtual ball instead of real. Further, GOLF+ tracked the putter by attaching the $130 Logitech MX Ink stylus to the top, while Putt Window doesn't require any extra hardware.

Putt Window's UI is simple and works with hand tracking, so you don't even need your Touch Plus controllers to use it. Just set up the backstop, place the ball, put on your headset, and grab your putter. It's really that simple.

Putt Window is available on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S, priced at $6.