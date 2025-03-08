GOLF+ is experimenting with tracking your real putter by attaching Logitech's MX Ink tracked stylus to the top of it.

Logitech's MX Ink released in September, as the first officially supported third-party tracked controller for an Oculus or Meta headset. It's priced at $130 alone, or $170 with the MX Inkwell charging dock, and supports Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest 2.

Given that MX Ink has 6DoF positional tracking yet weighs less than a third of a Touch Plus controller, and is less bulky, some developers are realizing that it's an ideal device to attach to physical objects, including GOLF+.

The startup says that the eventual goal is to bring this feature to GOLF+ for customers, but right now it's just a prototype, with no timeline for productization.

It's unclear whether this will be limited to putters or also support full-swing clubs. Logitech MX Ink's positional tracking may be optimized for precision rather than fast movement. We've reached out to GOLF+ to ask about the plans for this.

GOLF+ is $30 on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets. Three courses are included, and 33 paid DLC courses are also offered, or you can access them all for $10/month with GOLF+ Pass.

The game has sold over 1.5 million copies so far, and has a strong subscriber base of regular players.