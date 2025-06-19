Prada Meta Glasses Are Reportedly Coming Too

Prada Meta glasses are coming too, in addition to the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses and soon-to-launch Oakley Meta glasses, CNBC reports.

If you missed the news earlier this week, Meta and Oakley are teasing a joint announcement for Friday, strongly suggesting that Oakley Meta glasses are set to launch. Bloomberg has reported that Oakley Meta glasses will have a camera in the center for better first-person footage capture than the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and be marketed towards athletes like cyclists.

Now, CNBC reports that the Oakley Meta glasses will have improved water resistance compared to Ray-Ban Meta, and may start at $360, compared to $300.

The outlet also reports that Prada Meta glasses are in the works.

Ray-Ban and Oakley are both owned by EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant with which Meta last year secured an agreement extending their partnership “into the next decade”. Meta also took a 5% stake in the company.

While not owned by EssilorLuxottica, Prada licenses its brand to the company for eyewear, mainly sunglasses, and last year signed a renewal of this licensing until at least 2036.

Non-smart Prada sunglasses.

Prada sunglasses typically have intentionally thick frames and, as a luxury brand, command a higher price. At minimum, Meta could leverage this to house a larger battery. But it's also possible Meta could use the Prada brand to introduce new features to designer smart glasses.

For example, Meta plans to launch its own glasses later this year with a heads-up display, instead of under the Ray-Ban brand, as EssilorLuxottica reportedly "balked" at the thickness of the frame needed for the waveguide projector. But could Prada be the first EssilorLuxottica-made glasses to get a HUD?

CNBC's report doesn't mention any specific features for the Prada Meta glasses, nor a timeline for release. For now, Meta and EssilorLuxottica are likely focused on the impending launch of the Oakley Meta glasses, teased for Friday.