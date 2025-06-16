Oakley Meta Glasses Seem To Be Launching On Friday

Oakley and Meta are teasing a joint launch for Friday.

A new verified Instagram page called "Oakley | Meta" posted a collaborative video with the official Meta and Oakley pages teasing the June 20 launch, and the video has been reposted by Mark Zuckerberg.

The branding for the new page mirrors the "Ray-Ban | Meta" branding for the current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, strongly suggesting Meta's partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica is about to expand to Oakley too.

0:00 / 0:15 1×

Exactly this was reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman back in January.

While the Ray-Ban Meta glasses have a camera on a temple and are aimed towards all consumers, the Oakley Meta glasses will have the camera in the center and be intended for "cyclists and other athletes", Gurman claimed at the time.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been a breakout hit so far. In February EssilorLuxottica announced that over 2 million units had been sold, and said that annual production capacity is being increased to 10 million by the end of 2026.

At I/O in May Google announced it was working with EssilorLuxottica's rising competitors Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to build competing smart glasses, and that it will work with Kering Eyewear in future.

Meanwhile, Gurman has reported that Apple plans its own similar smart glasses for late 2026.

We'll keep a close eye on Meta and EssilorLuxottica on Friday to bring you the full details of the Oakley Meta glasses once they're officially revealed.