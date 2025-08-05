Phasmophobia Gets A Classic American Diner Map Later This Year

Ghost hunting horror sim Phasmophobia confirmed its new map will arrive later this year, with the Grafton Farmhouse rework launching next week.

Announced today by Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia will be receiving a new retro-themed map called 'Nell’s Diner.' Complete with neon signage, booths, a coffee counter, and of course, pie, this new location is set to be around the same size as Phasmophobia’s other house-based maps and will launch in 2025.

The addition of Nell’s Diner brings the total number of maps up to 14, with the most recent location update arriving in the form of a rework for the Bleasdale Farmhouse map back in March. In June, players also saw enhancements to gameplay mechanics with a "total overhaul" to evidence collecting and the introduction of three new evidence types.

Alongside the map reveal, Kinetic Games announced that the Grafton Farmhouse rework will be launching next week on August 12 for all platforms. The rework aligns with Kinetic Games' 2025 roadmap, which promises upcoming seasonal events like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Holiday’ on the horizon, too.

“Nell’s Diner, alongside the Farmhouse reworks, are all so central to our efforts in amplifying the horror in Phasmophobia, and I can’t wait for our community to experience it for themselves,” said Kinetic Games Director and Lead Designer Daniel Knight in a prepared statement. “Our incredible art team have worked tirelessly on the upcoming content, and the Diner map in particular is one of the most unique maps we’ve added yet.”

Phasmophobia's 'Nell's Diner' map will launch later this year, and the Grafton Farmhouse rework arrives on August 12. The base game is out now for Steam and PlayStation VR2.