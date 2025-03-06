Pavel’s Gulag Getout Mixes Dark Humor & Precision Platforming On Quest

Pavel's Gulag Getout: Climb Penguin! promises to mix dark humor with physics-based precision platforming, and it's out today on Quest.

Announced last August, Pavel's Gulag Getout is a narrative-driven climbing game co-developed by VR content creator Brandon 'ChubbierSnail' Smith and Mindway. Inspired by Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy, you play as Pavel Pinguinovich, a penguin kidnapped and imprisoned in a “bleakly comedic Soviet story” as he tries to return to his family. Here's the new trailer.

Described as an “open-ended” strategic climber, Pavel must climb his way to freedom, though each tool he uses for his escape has its own physics to contend with. The game involves overcoming slippery ice, environmental disasters and “treacherous cliffs” during your ascent, using a hammer and sickle to climb this icy wall.

Pavel’s Gulag Getout: Climb Penguin! arrives today on the Meta Quest platform.