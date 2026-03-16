Parkour Action Game SkyLeap Out Now On Quest and PC VR

Originally released on PlayStation VR2 in January, SkyLeap has now made the jump to Quest and PC VR.

Xocus, makers of EXOcars, Rock and Roots, and Omega Pilot, have announced that their parkour action game SkyLeap is now available on Meta Quest and PC VR via Steam. The made-for-VR parkour game lets players use jumps, grappling hooks, and telekinesis to run, leap, grind, and flow through vertical obstacle courses.

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Game modes include time trials and endless modes; one of which populates the world with an electrical entity to chase you. Leaderboards, weapon upgrades, and cosmetic customizations round out the feature set.

With two fresh patches following the game's release, early impressions hint at a strong new entry in a genre previously popularized by games like STRIDE. Our hands-on impressions will be coming soon.

SkyLeap is available now on Meta Quest and Steam for $11.99. It launched in January on PlayStation VR2.