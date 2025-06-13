Omega Pilot Evolution Races Towards Quest, PS VR2 & Pico

Omega Pilot Evolution is a high-speed VR futuristic racing game heading to Quest, Pico and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by XOCUS (EXOcars), Omega Pilot Evolution is a sequel to 2022's Omega Pilot. A first-person VR racing game with anti-gravity vehicles, the studio states these tracks are designed for “extreme speed and skill-based maneuvering.” Solo modes are supported alongside asynchronous and real-time multiplayer modes, with global and friends-only leaderboards also included.

Each race offers various weapons ranging from energy blasters to electromagnetic pulse (EMPs), also providing shields to defend yourself from such attacks. Finishing races and earning victories awards in-game currency, which can then be used to upgrade ship aspects like speed, handling, durability and visual customizations.

Not much else is currently known, as we've yet to see gameplay footage or an announcement trailer from XOCUS. While the initial social media announcement confirms plans for Quest, Pico and PlayStation VR2 launches, PC VR and Steam are notably absent from that list.

As for a release window, Omega Pilot Evolution lists a November 2025 release on PlayStation VR2. It's unclear if this also applies to Quest and Pico, since the store pages aren't currently live.