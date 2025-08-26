Orbx Shares New Look At Jurassic World DLC For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Orbx released new imagery teasing its upcoming Jurassic World: Archipelago DLC for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.
The high-resolution images that were released reveal more of the terrain and iconic landmarks fans can expect to see, from both air and land, while exploring a highly detailed virtual recreation of the Muertes Archipelago Island chain seen in the films.
Orbx also dropped a second teaser suggesting you'll indeed be able to get out of your aircraft and explore the iconic structures across the islands. The official Jurassic World: Archipelago Facebook fan page teases us with bonus content and updates as we get closer to the DLC’s impending launch.
Last year I flew over the deserts of Arrakis in an Ornithopter using a motion simulator, and it will be hard to top that, but soon I'll get to climb back into the Yaw 3 motion rig for yet another VR flight experience that blends aviation, exploration, and cinematic nostalgia, this time all in one highly immersive package.
We’re keeping a close eye on this DLC, and you can expect more updates as soon as we receive them—and hopefully, a hands-on flight through Isla Nublar before long.