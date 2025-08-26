Orbx Shares New Look At Jurassic World DLC For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Orbx released new imagery teasing its upcoming Jurassic World: Archipelago DLC for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

The high-resolution images that were released reveal more of the terrain and iconic landmarks fans can expect to see, from both air and land, while exploring a highly detailed virtual recreation of the Muertes Archipelago Island chain seen in the films.

Images by Orbx

Orbx also dropped a second teaser suggesting you'll indeed be able to get out of your aircraft and explore the iconic structures across the islands. The official Jurassic World: Archipelago Facebook fan page teases us with bonus content and updates as we get closer to the DLC’s impending launch.

New Teaser released by Orbx

Last year I flew over the deserts of Arrakis in an Ornithopter using a motion simulator, and it will be hard to top that, but soon I'll get to climb back into the Yaw 3 motion rig for yet another VR flight experience that blends aviation, exploration, and cinematic nostalgia, this time all in one highly immersive package.

House AtreidesOrnithopter in the MSFS 2020 Dune DLC

We’re keeping a close eye on this DLC, and you can expect more updates as soon as we receive them—and hopefully, a hands-on flight through Isla Nublar before long.