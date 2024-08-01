New MudRunner VR Update Adds A Playable Retro Racer On Quest

A new MudRunner VR content update is live on Quest, and we interviewed the producer to learn more about this recent adaptation.

Following May's launch, off-roading vehicle sim MudRunner VR from Saber Interactive is introducing several changes. The most notable changes include a playable retro racing arcade machine in the game's hub, the ability to lean outside of the car window, and an interactive headlight button in your car's cabin.

MudRunner VR's update also introduces several new quality-of-life changes. More fuel cans can now be found across mission maps, while crouch profiles with adjustable crouching speeds are live. Other additions include adding a small timeout for shaking after starting an engine, plus a new "brake bleeding sound" when your vehicle stops.

Before the update's launch, UploadVR interviewed MudRunner VR's producer, Andrey Vasilyev. While Saber Interactive wouldn't comment about a potential SnowRunner VR port, here's our full email-based Q&A.

UploadVR: First of all, thanks for taking my questions today. It's been over two months since MudRunner VR launched on Quest, how would you describe the wider reception?

Vasilyev: I would like to thank everyone who has already played MudRunner VR! The response from players to our game has been amazing. We're really excited to see how players are engaging and commenting on the game. Of course, some problems have been highlighted right away, but we have already started working on those fixes. It's incredibly exciting to see players posting videos and sharing their impressions of the game every day.

UploadVR: MudRunner was first released back in 2017 and seven years on, it's come to VR. How did this idea get off the ground and was VR always part of the plan?

Vasilyev: The idea arose spontaneously in 2021. At that moment, it wasn’t clear how we’d bring the experience of the original MudRunner to VR, which is something we spent a lot of time thinking about before starting the project. It looked like a real challenge for us, especially considering it was our first VR project. Seeing where we are now, we’re thrilled that we brought MudRunner to virtual reality.

UploadVR: How closely does MudRunner VR match the original "flatscreen" version? I know this was previously described as a new adventure specifically for Quest.

Vasilyev: We made a concerted effort to stay true to the original version. We paid close attention to every detail and thought through each step carefully. We're pleased with the result, and the positive feedback from players, especially fans of the original, suggests we got it right. Players now have the opportunity to experience MudRunner in a new, different way. Highly immersive gameplay, detailed cockpits, the ability to manually interact with the winch and off-car refueling, beautiful scenery, a story campaign and a variety of free-play missions - it’s a completely new experience, but in the spirit of the original MudRunner.

UploadVR: What design challenges did you face when adapting a flatscreen game's concept for VR?

Vasilyev: The hardest part was porting the game’s interface. In classic MudRunner, many actions are performed through interactions with in-game menus. In virtual reality, this would break the immersion. You can see all of the detailed information about your vehicle on the dashboard and we also installed a tablet with a navigator on the dashboard. You can use it, for example, to make marks on the map, or to repair your vehicle.

UploadVR: This will mark the first major post-launch update since MudRunner VR arrived, what will you be introducing with this?

Vasilyev: We follow the feedback from our players very closely, especially as we watch streams and read comments. This update will include various changes and features, including more fuel canisters, crouching speed will now be able to be changed in the settings and we also opened the windows on the driver's side, so you can peek outside while combatting the tough terrain.

We have also prepared a little surprise for our players! In our game hub, where you can choose a mission, there will be a MudRunner arcade machine. To play it, all you have to do is turn around in the main hub, point the controller at the machine, and pull the trigger.

UploadVR: Will the American Wilds expansion or the other DLC content ever reach the VR edition?

Vasilyev: There are no current plans for this.

UploadVR: Are any further updates planned beyond this one?

Vasilyev: One of the main requests from our players was a locomotion mode, which is one of the team's key focuses in development. We had to significantly rework the vehicles and movement system. Some of the vehicles are very difficult to climb into, while refueling them can be even more difficult. Stay tuned and follow our Saber channels for more to come!

UploadVR: Will we ever see MudRunner VR on other platforms like Steam, PlayStation VR2, or Pico?

Vasilyev: Never say never!

UploadVR: Are there any messages that you'd like to share with UploadVR's readers?

Vasilyev: We would like to thank all our players for such a warm reception and for checking out the game. We’ll continue to make improvements and listen to your feedback! We’re very proud of our game and look forward to continuing to grow our VR community.

MudRunner VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform.