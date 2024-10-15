MudRunner VR Hits The Gas Ahead Of PC VR Launch Next Week

After a successful launch on Quest, vehicle simulator Mudrunner VR is coming to PC VR via Steam next week.

An adaptation of the flatscreen version of the game, Mudrunner VR takes you onto the beaten track as you drive heavy all-terrain vehicles. Each comes with their own attachments and characteristics, as you journey across the landscape in an immersive driving simulator.

MudRunner VR launched earlier this year on Meta Quest and has since received updates, adding new content to the game like a playable retro racer. The next update will introduce full locomotion to immerse yourself in the world of MudRunner VR even more. That's arriving with the Steam version and as a free update on Quest on October 23.

At launch, the PC VR version includes eight vehicles, various sandbox environments, and perilous jobs to complete as you survive the harsh terrain. If you like what you hear, Saber Interactive will also offer a MudRunner bundle with both the flatscreen version and the VR version. There's also a story mode for those who want to experience a campaign in this world.

MudRunner VR launches on PC VR via Steam on October 23.