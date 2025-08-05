Orbx Reveals Jurassic World DLC for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Orbx announced its latest DLC pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and this time, the flight plan looks to take us to Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World: Archipelago aims to bring the entire island chain shown across the popular film franchise into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Orbx is a developer that builds high-fidelity scenery and aircraft packages for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Prepar3D, X-Plane, and Aerofly FS. Based on its past offerings, its Jurassic World environment should provide an impressive level of detail.

In this upcoming DLC we get to explore Isla Nublar, Isla Sorna, Matanceros, Muerta, Peña, Tacaño, and even the mainland’s Herradura Bay Marina. Also included will be an upgraded version of the Juan Santamaría International Airport with a special dedicated Jurassic Park terminal. Structures like the abandoned Site B laboratories, as well as detailed recreations of attractions from the films, should also be present, along with animated dinosaurs, including the mighty T-Rex, Brachiosaurus, and Velociraptor.

You'll even be sharing the sky with flying reptiles, so you might want to make sure that bogey on your six isn't something that's alive.

While the new website and included trailer show some stunning sights, many details aren’t fully revealed yet and will be coming out as updates from Orbx over the next several weeks.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this DLC pack as it nears launch and will bring you updates as we receive them, alongside hands-on coverage as soon as we can get access, so stay tuned.