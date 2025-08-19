Quest Store Sale Discounts Blockbuster VR Games

Meta's ‘Secret Vault Sale’ discounts major Quest games this week.

On Meta's Horizon Store you can currently get the Quest versions of big titles like Skydance’s Behemoth, Metro Awakening, Resident Evil 4, Demeo, Into the Radius, and Breachers for between 30% and 50% off.

You'll also find discounts on a range of indie titles, such as Myst, Budget Cuts Ultimate, Red Matter 2, and VRider SBK.

The sale ends just before the midnight between Sunday and Monday in the Pacific Time Zone, 11:59pm PT on August 24, just under six days from now.

Here's a list of some of the games you can grab on sale:

Additionally, Meta is offering five bundles, letting you get a collection of games for a lower price than buying them individually:

Orchestrated Chaos: Maestro + Drums Rock

Peak Pursuits: The Climb 2 + Crowbar Climber

Pixel Breaker: Pixel Dungeon + Clone Drone in the Hyperdome

Target Acquired: Budget Cuts Ultimate + Vampire: The Masquerade Justice

Zone Raiders: Into the Radius 2 + Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone

If you already own one or more of the games in the bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.