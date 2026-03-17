Meta's Next Headset Will Reportedly Have 2.5K Micro-OLED Displays

According to a Chinese VR news outlet, Meta's next headset will use 2560×2560 micro-OLED displays.

The report from VRcoast claims that SeeYA Technology plans to clear its existing production lines to dedicate its full capacity to producing the display for Meta's next headset.

SeeYA is the provider of the micro-OLED displays in Bigscreen's Beyond headsets, both generations, which are also 2560×2560.

It's unclear whether, if the report's claims are true, the dedication of SeeYA's production lines would affect Bigscreen's supply availability. We've reached out to Bigscreen to ask about the report's claims and we'll update this article if we get a response.

If the report is accurate, this will be Meta's first ever headset to use micro-OLED, and its first non-LCD headset since the original Oculus Quest in 2019.

If you haven't been following along: multiple reports and sources indicate that Meta's next headset, codenamed Phoenix, will be an ultralight device with an open periphery design and tethered puck that offloads both compute and the battery.

Phoenix will be strongly focused on virtual screens for productivity and entertainment, and other seated mixed reality and VR use cases.

In June last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta was targeting a price below $1000, though with the global memory shortage this plan might have changed since then. That same month, UploadVR reported that the compute puck will run the same Horizon OS as Quest headsets, and that Meta had discussed names that included, but were not limited to, 'Meta Quest Air'.

In December, leaked internal Meta memos revealed that the company is targeting the first half of 2027 for the launch, a pushback from previous plans of late 2026.

Last month, low resolution graphics depicting Phoenix were discovered in the Quest firmware, giving us our first real indication of what the headset might look like.