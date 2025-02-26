Meta for Education is now out of beta, offering schools and universities an "end-to-end solution" for adopting VR & mixed reality via Quest headsets.

Meta for Education is built on the Meta Horizon managed solutions (formerly Quest for Business) mass device management software stack, and the company says it enables educators to "access a range of education-specific apps and features", while letting them "manage multiple Quest devices at once, without the need for each device in a classroom or training environment to be updated and prepared individually".

The program ran as a beta from November, with over a dozen universities and colleges in the US & UK participating. Now, it's generally available for any interested school, college, or university.

Under Meta for Education Quest 3 is priced at $630, and Quest 3S at $400 for the 128GB model or $500 for the 256GB model. These prices include two years of Meta Horizon managed services, the core backend for mass device management, which afterwards costs $24/month per headset for Shared Mode.

Unlike for businesses, though, Meta for Education offers the ability to unlock "lifetime" access for $100 per headset. Thus, organizations could buy Quest 3S headsets with "lifetime" access for $500, or Quest 3 for $730.

On the content side, Meta says the program offers "a range of subjects including science, history, and language arts".

According to Meta, of the 43 schools already using VR & mixed reality, 87% of students reported "feeling more engaged and interested" in their lessons, 85% of teachers found it to be "a valuable tool to enhance their teaching", and students also experienced a 15% improvement "in their academic performance on multiple-choice assessments".

If you're using VR or mixed reality in your classroom, via Meta for Education or a different program, please contact us and let us know how it's going.