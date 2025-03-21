The Titanic VR experience, previously only on PC VR and PlayStation VR, is coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S next month.

Titanic VR originally released on Steam, the Oculus Rift Store, and on the original PlayStation VR in 2018, leveraging the power of your gaming PC or PS4 to let you experience and understand history by reliving the tragic sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912 as a survivor, and exploring the shipwreck in a submarine in the present day.

The developer Engage XR, formerly Immersive VR Education, is the same behind the Apollo 11 VR experience, which first released on early PC VR in 2015.

But while Engage felt Apollo 11 was suitable for the original Oculus Quest, and delivered it as a launch title, the developer didn't feel that standalone chipsets were up to the task of rendering the Titanic experience, with its hundreds of NPCs and detailed exterior and interior recreation of the enormous ship - until now.

0:00 / 2:19 1× The first footage of Titanic VR running standalone on Quest 3.

Engage says it's "pushing the limits" of the XR2 Gen 2 chipset in Quest 3 and Quest 3S to bring the full Titanic VR experience to standalone VR. The developer has shared the first footage of the submarine experience running standalone on Quest 3, and you can see it above.

Titanic VR launches on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S on April 14, and you can wishlist it now. The price hasn't yet been revealed, but the PC VR version is $20, for reference.

You can find our review of the PC VR version of Titanic VR here, but keep in mind that the graphics and performance will be different between it and the coming Quest 3 port.