Climate Station Explores Climate Changes Through An Interactive Story On PS VR2

Climate Station, a free interactive story focused on climate change developed by Sony, is out now on PS5 and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment in collaboration with the United Nations Playing for the Planet Alliance, Climate Station explores the history of Earth and climate science through a story. Narrated by climate advocate Laura Tobin, it uses data from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It's primarily designed as a learning tool, and Climate Station contains three explorable zones; Weather Year offers a time-lapse of planetary change, Observations for where we currently are, and Projections looking at where things could end up. It promises “over 90 minutes” of interactive content, exploring issues like rising sea levels, global temperature changes, and more.

“The simple truth is that we cannot solve the challenges of our changing environment without first understanding them,” states Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Europe on the store page.

While PlayStation VR2 support is optional for Climate Station, SIE Europe states using the headset lets you “explore diorama recreations of the physical effects of climate change.” PlayStation Blog elaborates further, explaining that using the PS VR2 Sense controllers lets you interact with the model of Earth directly.

Climate Station is out now for free on PS5 with optional PS VR2 support.