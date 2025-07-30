Meta Avatars Get Deeper Body & Face Customization, AI Outfit Assist

Meta Avatars now have far deeper body & face shape customization, and US & Canada users can type a desired outfit to have AI find the virtual clothes.

The current Meta Avatars launched just after Meta Connect 2024, back in October. They're used in Meta's Horizon Worlds, Home, and Workrooms, as well as various third party VR apps like GOLF+, Eleven Table Tennis, and Drop Dead: The Cabin via the free Meta Avatars SDK.

Your Meta Avatar is also used for stickers in Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Deeper Body & Face Customization

Meta Avatars have been criticized by some for only supporting a narrow range of possible body and face shapes. The new update seems aimed to solve this.

Premade body types (left) and precise body shape customization (right).

The system now has 16 premade body types as a starting point, and it now has sliders to customize your avatar's hips, waist, shoulders, arms and stomach to more closely match your real or ideal body.

Premade face types (left) and precise face shape customization (right).

There are also 16 premade face shapes for your avatar, and you can customize your face width, cheek fullness, jaw size, chin size, face depth, and maturity.

This is in addition to the existing customization for skin tone, eyebrow color and shape, eye color and shape, eyelash color and style, and precise nose, mouth, and ear shape adjustment.

If you're not into spending the time to precisely tweak the shape of the various parts of your avatar's face, it remains possible to generate a Meta Avatar from a selfie. The wider range of customization means the generated avatar can more closely match your face, and you can tweak the result to match it even better.

More Clothing & AI Outfit Assist

In the US and Canada, Meta is "gradually rolling out" the ability to type a description of the outfit you want and have AI find the virtual clothes that match it.

This is distinct from the existing AI clothing generation system, to be clear. That let you use a text prompt to generate a custom texture for virtual t-shirts, with mixed results, while the new system selects from the existing human-made library of virtual clothing.

You can toggle between the regular editor and AI assist at any time. So, for example, you could keep most of what it suggests but swap out specific items, such as the shoes or hat.

Meta says it has also added "dozens of new clothing options" for all countries, and that it will bring the AI assist feature to other countries at some point in the future.