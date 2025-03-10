Immersed Now Says Visor Mass Production Will Begin "After Summer"

Immersed now says mass production of Visor will begin "after summer".

Who Is Immersed? What Is Visor? Since 2020 Immersed has offered a free app now available on Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Vive Focus, and Pico that shows your PC monitor in VR and lets you spawn entirely virtual extra monitors, for up to 5 monitors in total if you pay. The Immersed app supports Windows, Mac, and Linux. Visor is a new headset fully designed around this use case, a lightweight streamlined device rather than a generalized headset for gaming. Like Apple Vision Pro, it has a tethered battery and is primarily intended to be used seated. The battery also contains the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna. Immersed says Visor features the XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, 4K micro-OLED displays, color passthrough, as well as eye tracking and hand tracking for a Vision Pro style gaze-and-pinch input system.

When it first announced Visor back in 2023, Immersed said the headset would ship some time in 2024. But after revealing the actual design and demoing barely functional units at the September 2024 event that we attended, Immersed's founder Renji Bijoy admitted that general preorders wouldn't ship until April at the earliest.

Now, the timeline has slipped further.

In a new blog post, Immersed told customers that a "handful" of Founder's Edition units are already "out in the wild", and that it expects to ship the rest "on the order of weeks, not quarters".

Once the Founder's Edition units have been fulfilled, Immersed says it will "shift our focus to mass production" of general preorders "in the following quarter(s)", which it says means "after summer".

The company ascribes this delay to "a few small but important refinements needed to achieve the level of performance we’re targeting—such as enhancing the buttons, headstrap, nose piece, and soft materials".

Shortly after my September barely-functional demo, my colleague Ian Hamilton tried a "partially functional" demo where the headset was cooled by an iced coffee. This followed Immersed publicly sharing videos of the headset's core features like passthrough and hand tracking working, as well as a three minute walkthrough of the system software.

Immersed has demonstrated that Visor is a working device with system software, not a mockup. But given its continually slipping shipping timeline, we continue to recommend against preordering Visor, and suggest you wait for reviews of mass produced units, however long it takes for that to happen.