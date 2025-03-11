Hitman Showcases PlayStation VR2 Gameplay Before Upcoming Launch

Hitman World of Assassination received a new gameplay trailer before this month's launch on PlayStation VR2.

Scheduled to launch on March 27, IO Interactive released a fresh look at the upcoming PS VR2 adaptation of Hitman: World of Assassination. Today's new trailer shows footage from 'The Finish Line' level in Hitman 2, the second mission where Agent 47 is tasked with infiltrating an endurance racing event in Miami. Here's the new trailer from today's VR Games Showcase.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

Revealed during September's State of Play presentation, this marks the third time we've seen IO Interactive adapting its hit series for VR, following Quest 3 and PC VR/PSVR releases. While the upcoming PS VR2 release originally targeted a December 2024 launch, that was later delayed to further polish the experience and “add a few extras” like manual reloading.

On PlayStation VR2, you can access all of Hitman World of Assassination's levels across the rebooted trilogy. Promised changes from the flatscreen release include dual-wielding, room-scale gameplay, positional interactions like directly pouring poison into a glass from a vial, and physical items you can hold.

Hitman World of Assassination arrives on March 27 on PlayStation VR2 as paid DLC for $10, which requires owning the base game on PS5. You can also access it through the Hitman WOA Part One – VR2 Edition for $39,99.