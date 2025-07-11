Hidden Memories Of The Gardens Between Unveils Release Date For Sharing Its Secrets

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between are set to be uncovered soon, as a release date for the game on SteamVR and Meta Quest has just been announced.

The Gardens Between was a mesmerizing indie game upon its initial release in 2018, thanks to the way you utilize time rather than directly controlling its protagonists while making their way through stunning dioramas and allowing its story to unfold. As impressive as the flat version is, an expanded version for VR is now on the way, and you won't have to wait much longer to get your hands on it.

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is a fully immersive, remastered version of the original game with roughly double the content of the original release, promising more than 40 new puzzles alongside its beloved story enhanced by the power of VR. In our preview of the game earlier this year with the Steam Next Fest demo, we came away impressed by how the game adapted itself to VR, making it worth the long wait for this remaster.

Provided the full game’s adaptation can live up to the promise of this earlier demo, this could be one title worth checking out very soon. As revealed during our UploadVR Summer Showcase with a new trailer, it's coming to both SteamVR and Quest in just a matter of weeks on August 7, with the game available to wishlist now on both platforms.