Hidden Memories Of The Gardens Between Coming To Quest & PC VR

Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is rebuilding the flatscreen puzzle adventure for Quest and PC VR.

Originally launched for flatscreen platforms in 2018, The Gardens Between is a puzzle adventure that finds two best friends, Arina and Frendt, falling into a strange world. Arriving in a land filled with garden islands, you're tasked with manipulating time to discover each island's secrets. As confirmed during today's Shacknews E4 Showcase, it's now being rebuilt and expanded for VR.

Set two decades after the original adventure, Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between sees Frendt discovering his childhood friend Arina's diary while moving, finding himself transported back to The Gardens Between. Playing once more as the duo, Hidden Memories includes 40 new puzzles that promise more immersive interactions, such as painting or physically constructing objects in this world.

“Hidden Memories of The Gardens Between is a tribute to the friendships from our childhoods that felt so impossibly large with unbreakable bonds,” says Simon Joslin, co-founder of The Voxel Agents in a prepared statement. “We wanted to tap into something relatable, familiar, and nostalgic through the lens of VR. The magic of being a kid is fleeting, but the story of Arina and Frendt captures that enchantment in a beautiful package.”

Speaking to UploadVR before today's reveal, a representative for The Voxel Agents confirmed that the Quest edition will support both the Touch Controllers and controller-free hand tracking. We were also informed that the game is coming to Quest 2 and Pro, alongside the Quest 3 family.

Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between will arrive on Quest and PC VR in 2025, and a Steam demo will go live during Steam Next Fest from June 9-16.