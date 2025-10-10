Hand Physics Lab Arrives On Apple Vision Pro

A physics playground for your hands in virtual reality is now available on Apple Vision Pro.

Hand Physics Lab from Holonautic first launched more than four years ago for Quest headsets. Developed by Dennys Kuhnert, it explored "the very cutting edge of physics-laden open air interaction design" in a great game that's both fun and frustrating.

Now available on Apple Vision Pro, the title joins other standouts like Thrasher and Job Simulator built around using your hands directly to interact with VR. Expansive virtual places with deep interactions like Waltz Of The Wizard are on the way to Apple Vision Pro, too, and there are other nice volumetric games like Demeo, Puzzling Places, What The Car and Gears & Goo on the platform. Still, there's plenty more amazing hand tracking focused gaming content still missing from Apple's platform, like Maestro and Cubism.

With Hand Physics Lab, players can tackle more than 100 tricky little puzzles to play with their hands with magnets, ropes, force fields and blocks at their fingertips. Most of the puzzles are so simple they're silly after you complete them, but that's often precisely the fun of VR.

"It was quite different to develop for the two platforms," Kuhnert wrote to UploadVR over direct message. "The main challenge was to adapt everything I built for Hand Physics Lab for Quest to a slightly different hand structure and make everything work as good as before."

"I really hope the time invested in porting to the Vision Pro was worth it and that the next generation of the device will be appealing and affordable to a very big audience."

Hand Physics Lab is $10, available now on the App Store and you can get it for Quest headsets from Meta.