Maestro Gets Five New Classical Songs With 'La Crème de la Crème' DLC

Maestro received five new songs with free DLC on Quest and Steam, and other platforms will soon follow.

Following its recent addition to the Meta Horizon+ games catalog, Maestro has launched its new “La Crème de la Crème” DLC on Quest and Steam. Alongside new cosmetics with a formal orchestra costume and matching hands, this latest DLC pack introduces Johannes Brahms, Gustav Holst, and Georges Bizet to the game's library for the first time.

Here is the full tracklist:

Bizet - Toreador Song (From “Carmen”)

Mozart - Dies Irae (From “Requiem”)

Beethoven - Ode To Joy (From “The 9th Symphony”)

Holst - Mars, The Bringer Of War (From “The Planets”)

Brahms - Hungarian Dance N°5

Created by Double Jack with co-development partner Wild Sheep Studio, we previously praised Maestro for its innovative hand-tracking gameplay when it originally launched last year. Since then, it's received numerous paid DLC packs with licensed tracks from Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and more.

Maestro's La Crème de la Crème is out now for free on Quest and Steam, and it's coming “soon” to Pico and PS VR2.