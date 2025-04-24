VR MMORPG Eldramoor: Haven In The Mist Teases Gameplay

A new fantasy VR MMORPG, Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist, is coming to Quest and PC VR.

Developed by Resolute Games, Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist enables you to become avid adventurers, uncovering the secrets of a mythic land with friends. Across five unique biomes, you can take on tasks like mining, raiding, crafting, PvP combat, and finding hidden treasures. Characters can also be customized through cosmetics and bespoke combat classes. You can check out the new teaser trailer below:

If you'd rather take things more slowly and hang out in town, Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist promises a range of community activities you can participate in. That includes games like darts or fishing in the nearby docks. It aims to be accessible and inclusive for all kinds of players, offering support for colorblindness and sound sensitivity. There's also movement customizability and a choice of dyslexic-friendly fonts.

“VR isn’t just a platform, it’s integral to the fun. Climbing, gliding, cooking, fishing, gathering and more, everything you do in Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist takes advantage of the immersiveness and physicality offered only by VR," explained Resolute Games VP of Game Development & Art Director Chris Beatrice in a prepared statement.

“And this is a world where inclusivity matters, so whether it’s a blacksmith in a wheelchair, a non-binary mayor, people of all colors and shapes, or buildings with access ramps, Eldramoor reflects and celebrates the rich and diverse world we all live in.”

Eldramoor is far from the first VR MMORPG, though. Orbus VR was the first before shutting down earlier this year, Zenith: The Last City later adopted a free-to-play model before ceasing development in 2024, while Ilysia has struggled to gain traction since its early access launch in late 2023. This raises questions about whether the VR market is ready for an MMO, though the genre's history does not appear to be lost on Resolute Games.

“I got into VR in 2018 through Orbus. As someone who wasn’t a traditional gamer, I fell in love with the MMORPG genre that offered competition and a lively community. But over time, the games I loved either stalled or failed. That’s when I decided to take the bull by the horns and build something new,” says Resolute CEO Lynn M Souza in a prepared statement.

The developers behind Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist are launching a Kickstarter for the project soon, with the game set to launch on Quest and Steam in the future.