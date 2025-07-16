Bigscreen Beyond 2e Is Getting A VRChat Edition

Bigscreen Beyond 2e is getting a limited-time VRChat Edition with an 'Atomic Purple' shell.

Following recent news that Bigscreen Beyond 2 has started shipping to customers, Bigscreen announced that it's releasing a VRChat Edition inspired by “the nostalgia of iconic products from the 90s and 2000s.” Using a slightly translucent look that shows the circuitry underneath, Bigscreen states this shifts in color depending on your lighting and comes in a custom-designed box.

As seen in a new blog, Bigscreen revealed that anyone that purchases the VRChat Edition will receive access to exclusive digital items, stickers, and badges in VRChat. What these specific items are has not been confirmed, and the blog states more features are planned for the VRChat Edition “in the future.”

It's worth noting that the VRChat Edition is only for the Bigscreen Beyond 2e variant, which differs from the standard Beyond 2 by including built-in eye tracking support through tiny sensors. If you've already ordered the 2e model, Bigscreen states you can email support@bigscreenvr.com to switch to the VRChat Edition, though doing so “may affect your order ship date.”

While the standard Bigscreen Beyond 2e model starts at $1219, the VRChat Edition matches the price of the 2e 'Nuclear Orange' edition at $1269, and it's expected to ship by September 2025. This also includes the choice of either a custom-fit face pad or the Halo Mount, though choosing the latter means you'll currently be waiting until October for delivery.

This isn't the first time we've seen Bigscreen collaborating with VRChat. Last year saw it release a VRChat-themed storage can designed to look like an energy drink, which remains available to purchase. The interior includes a foam lining to protect it from scratches, though this is only intended for decorative headset storage for the original Bigscreen Beyond.

Much like the original Beyond, Bigscreen Beyond 2 and 2e are both tethered PC VR headsets that use SteamVR Tracking. This requires a capable PC alongside at least one (preferably two or more) tracking base stations from Valve or HTC. These headsets also require your own input device, such as Valve Index controllers.

You can find more details on the features and specifications of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e here, as well as our hands-on impressions from GDC here.