Apple Reportedly "Pauses" Vision Air To Prioritize Smart Glasses With Display

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims Apple has moved staff off the cheaper and lighter Vision headset project to prioritize shipping smart glasses with a display sooner.

Before Apple Vision Pro was even revealed, Gurman reported that Apple was working on a cheaper model with an A-series chip, and he later said that it was "likely" to not have the front lenticular display which Vision Pro uses to show a rendered version of your eyes to people nearby.

A few months ago, supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that mass production of the cheaper headset would begin in the second half of 2027. He described it as being over 40% lighter than today's Vision Pro and having a 50% lower price, dubbing it "Apple Vision Air".

Now, Gurman says that Apple has "hit pause" on the project, and has moved staff off it to "accelerate" work on smart glasses with a display.

Gurman and Kuo have both previously reported on Apple's plans to release a Ray-Ban Meta competitor without a display within the next two years. Gurman has described Apple's work on a new chip for the glasses, based on the S-series chips used in Apple Watch.

Gurman says that Apple aims to reveal the displayless smart glasses "as soon as next year" ahead of a release in 2027.

He also says that the company's first smart glasses with a display were set for 2028, and that the former Vision Air staff have been tasked with accelerating this timeline to take on Meta Ray-Ban Display. Reading between the lines, Apple may be hoping to ship both kinds of glasses in 2027.

Meta won't be resting on its laurels though. According to Gurman, Mark Zuckerberg's company plans to launch an upgraded version of Meta Ray-Ban Display with a display in both eyes in 2027, providing a binocular image. This should eliminate the eye strain issue I encountered in my time with the first generation glasses, and make the device suitable for extended use cases like watching videos.

As always, we remind you that Apple and Meta have not announced any new headsets or glasses beyond the ones they sell today, that not all reports that purport to reveal their internal plans are accurate, and that even when they are accurate, the plans of both companies could change at any time.