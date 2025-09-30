Meta Ray-Ban Display Is Now On Sale, But Only In Select US Stores

Meta Ray-Ban Display is now being sold, exclusively in select physical US stores.

Announced at Connect 2025 two weeks ago, Meta's first smart glasses with an in-lens display are available to purchase in select Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban stores, as well as the Meta Lab.

Meta says that it "highly" encourages booking a demo before buying the glasses. However, demos are currently booked out until late October for many locations, and even November for some, and contrary to what was previously believed, Meta confirmed that a demo is not strictly necessary to purchase Meta Ray-Ban Display. In practice though, you'll want to get a demo to find out which of the three Meta Neural Band sizes best fits your wrist.

The company plans to add more stores to expand the availability of demos. "We’re adding more stores to meet the demand, with new availability opening every day", Meta says.

Meta says it will eventually sell the product online too. But for now, you'll need to go to a physical store.

Meta Ray-Ban Display comes in two colors, a glossy Black and a matte Sand, and two sizes, Standard and Large. All colors and sizes come with Transitions lenses, which get darker in response to light, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Prescriptions from -4 to +4 are supported. If you're outside of that range, you're out of luck.

Meta says the glasses will also come to the UK, Canada, France, and Italy in early 2026.

What Is Meta Ray-Ban Display?

Priced at $800, Meta Ray-Ban Display does everything the regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses do, and also has a small fixed HUD (heads-up display) in the right lens, with an interface that you scroll through and click using finger gestures detected by the included Meta Neural Band.

Meta Neural Band works by sensing the activation of the muscles in your wrist which drive your finger movements, a technique called surface electromyography (sEMG). Meta Neural Band includes haptic feedback, has an IPX7 water resistance rating, and Meta claims it should get around 18 hours of battery life.

Meta Ray-Ban Display's monocular HUD has a field of view of around 20 degrees, brightness of up to 5000 nits, and resolution of 600×600, providing 42 pixels per degree, which is higher than Apple Vision Pro. The display has just 2% light leakage, meaning other people nearby essentially won't be able to see it.

Here's what Meta says you can use the display for:

• Meta AI with Visuals: Meta AI on glasses can do so much more when it’s paired with visuals — now it can show you answers and step-by-step how-tos, rather than just reading something back to you. Move through steps easily with a quick swipe of your thumb side to side using the Meta Neural Band.



• Messaging & Video Calling: Staying connected while staying in the moment is so much easier when your glasses show you short texts, WhatsApp messages, or Reels your friends are sharing. With Meta Ray-Ban Display, you can privately view text and multimedia messages from WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and your phone, hands-free with just a pinch. You can also take live video calls from WhatsApp and Messenger and show friends what you’re seeing through the glasses.



• Preview & Zoom: The real-time camera viewfinder and zoom functionality helps you get the perfect shot on the first try — and the display makes it easy to select and share your favorite photos and videos.



• Pedestrian Navigation: Get where you need to go, with phone-free, walking directions. Select your destination and get turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map of the area shown on your glasses’ display. We’ll launch pedestrian navigation for select cities in beta and will continue to add more over time.



• Live Captions & Translation: Meta Ray-Ban Display breaks down barriers with its live captioning feature. When prompted, it can display captions for the speech that’s directed at you, or translate select languages for you in real-time — all while you stay present and engaged in the conversation.



• Music Playback: See what you’re listening to in real time with the music card shown on the glasses’ display. Swipe left and right with your thumb to navigate music, or pinch your fingers and rotate your wrist to turn the volume, just like you’re dialing up a speaker IRL.

The monocular HUD of Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses weigh 69 grams, compared to 52 grams for the regular Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and 45 grams for their non-smart equivalents. They're also noticeably bulkier, with thicker frames and temples. But this is the tradeoff of adding a display.

The company claims that the glasses should get around six hours of battery life in normal use, but we'll need to get our hands on them for a review to verify that in the real world.

In a software update set for December, Meta says Meta Neural Band will even let you enter text by swiping the letters with your index finger on a physical surface.

We went hands-on with Meta Ray-Ban Display and Meta Neural Band at Connect 2025. We found the glasses to be very much a first-generation device, with notable flaws, while the wristband works so well it feels like magic. You can read our full impressions here.