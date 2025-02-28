AMD's latest graphics cards now have a release date and prices.

AMD first announced RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT at CES 2025 in January, seemingly in response to Nvidia launching its RTX 50 series, but didn't reveal the price or any details beyond the VRAM: 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on both cards.

Now, the company says the two cards will ship on March 6, next Friday, for $550 and $650 respectively.

Clock

(Boost) VRAM Bus TDP MSRP Nvidia

RTX 5070 2.16 GHz

(2.51 GHz) 12GB

GDDR7 192-bit 250W $550 AMD

RX 9070 2.1 GHz

(2.5 GHz) 16GB

GDDR6 256-bit 220W $550 AMD

RX 9070 XT 2.4 GHz

(3.0 GHz) 16GB

GDDR6 256-bit 304W $600

RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT are designed to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 5070, rather than taking on its higher-end cards. For the same price it offers 4GB more VRAM with a 256-bit bus width, compared to 192-bit for NVIDIA. But the tradeoff is that this VRAM is the older GDDR6, not the newer faster GDDR7.

Both cards introduce AMD's new RDNA 4 architecture and are built on a 4nm process, down from 5nm on the previous RX 7000 series. They also introduce AMD's second-generation AI accelerators which power FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), AMD's answer to Nvidia's DLSS 4. But like Nvidia's DLSS, FSR 4 also isn't supported by the majority of VR games.

For native PC VR headsets, the RX 9070 series also supports DisplayPort 2.1a, which could support future 4K per eye headsets with 120Hz refresh rate or above.

Do you plan to get an RX 9070, or are you more tempted by Nvidia's RTX 5070? Let us know your graphics cards plans in the discussion below.