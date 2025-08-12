Aces Of Thunder Highlights Solo Campaign In Latest Trailer

VR aerial dogfighter Aces of Thunder highlighted its solo campaign in a new gameplay trailer.

As seen during today's VR Games Showcase, Gaijin Entertainment revealed a new look at its upcoming War Thunder spin-off. Alongside free flight missions and multiplayer dogfights, Aces of Thunder also includes a mission-based single-player campaign involving World War 1 and World War 2-era aircraft. You can see that in action below.

Gaijin has previously confirmed that Aces of Thunder features over 20 different aircraft, including US and Soviet planes, and 15 maps across three key World War II theaters: the Eastern Front, Western Europe, and the Pacific Ocean. This military action game is aiming for a high level of realism and visual fidelity, also supporting HOTAS controls.

In our preview back in April with the Steam release, we considered this a “very strong first impression” after going hands-on with several single-player missions. Our video producer, Don Hopper, later livestreamed the preview build alongside this, which you can find below.

Aces of Thunder states its arrival is “imminent” this year on Steam and PS VR2, with a flatscreen mode arriving post-launch.