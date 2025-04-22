Vertigo 2: Into The Aether's Story Trailer Teases Friday's PC VR DLC Release

Vertigo 2: Into the Aether released a new story trailer in preparation for this week's launch.

Developed by Zach Tsiakalis-Brown at Zulubo Productions, Into the Aether is a DLC story expansion set shortly after the end of Vertigo 2. Playing as Brian on a mission for Kauboi, you'll face “an interdimensional expedition to the oldest and most mysterious universe” as you seek to free the last living Architect from its prison, using new tools and weapons.

Into the Aether prominently provides two new tools to assist Brian's journey. This includes the 'Void Grappler' that can be attached to most surfaces and lets you “swing around like a maniac.” The expansion also features a new defensive option called the Void Deflector, which allows you to deflect incoming attacks with precise timing while also gathering energy for a counterattack.

Anyone who buys the upcoming DLC will also receive a digital copy of an illustrated short story, 'Stay out of the Aether.' Set before the events of the Vertigo games, this also includes new concept art and additional information like a map and report regarding the Aether.

Into the Aether follows a previous content update for Vertigo 2 back in late 2023, which was then believed to be the only planned major patch. The 'Bottomless Update' added new playable characters who previously appeared in the main campaign like Brian, mutators like a big head mode and bullet time feature, and the final version of the level editor.

Vertigo 2: Into the Aether arrives on April 25 on SteamVR, and the base game is out now.