Vertigo 2: Into The Aether DLC Now Arriving This April On Steam

Vertigo 2: Into the Aether has been delayed by a month.

Previously targeting a March 30, 2025 launch to coincide with the second anniversary of Vertigo 2, developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown confirmed the delay to UploadVR, and the upcoming DLC now lists 'April 2025' on Steam. Beyond the wider April release window, a specific release date for Into the Aether is currently unconfirmed.

Revealed during the UploadVR Winter Showcase last December, Vertigo 2: Into the Aether is a DLC expansion for our 2023 VR Game of the Year, where Brian fights back against the Void Delegation. This gives you “The Void Grappler” grappling hook that's attachable to most surfaces for free swinging, alongside “The Void Deflector” for deflecting attacks and accumulating energy for counterattacks.

If you're interested in learning more, Tsiakalis-Brown carried out a Q&A back in January, following our wide-ranging interview back in December. Detailing his decision to remaster Vertigo, expectations for the future, time working at Valve, and more, you can watch that below in full.

Vertigo 2: Into the Aether arrives this April on SteamVR, and the base game is out now. While Vertigo 2 is also on PlayStation VR2, there's currently no plans for this DLC to reach Sony's headset.