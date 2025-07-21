 Skip to content
Varjo Will Stop Supporting XR-3 & Aero Next Year

 &  David Heaney
Varjo XR-3 and VR-3.

Varjo will stop supporting its older headsets, XR-3, VR-3, and Aero, next year.

From January 1, 2026, the Varjo Base software will no longer include updates and fixes for these headsets.

What Is Varjo?

Varjo is a Finland-based startup that sells ultra-high-end tethered PC VR headsets with very high central angular resolution, mainly intended for enterprise and government users.

Varjo XR-3 and VR-3 were only for enterprise and government, and launched in late 2020 with retinal resolution in the central 27°, while Varjo Aero arrived in 2021 for enthusiast consumers with 3K LCD displays.

Both headsets were replaced by the Varjo XR-4 series, which started shipping at the end of 2023 with 4K LCD displays. The standard Varjo XR-4 is priced at $3990, while the XR-4 Focal Edition with camera autofocus costs $9990.

While primarily for enterprise and government, XR-4 is also now available for individuals, if they have the money, and Varjo Aero production ended just a few months after XR-4 launched.

The news of the deprecation of Varjo XR-3, VR-3, and Aero comes just months after the company announced that XR-4 headsets will require a $2500/year subscription for certain advanced mixed reality features, and the company recently rolled out built-in hand tracking for XR-4.

You can read our hands-on impressions of Varjo XR-4 here, wherein we describe how the headset lives up to its VR promises, while its mixed reality is disappointing given the price.

