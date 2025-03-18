Varjo XR-4 To Require $2500/Year Subscription For Advanced Mixed Reality Features

From next week, Varjo XR-4 headsets will require a $2500/year subscription for certain advanced mixed reality features.

Who Are Varjo? What Is XR-4? Varjo is a Finland-based startup that sells ultra-high-end tethered PC VR headsets with very high central angular resolution, mainly intended for enterprise and government users. The Varjo XR-4 series is the company's latest offering, launched at the very end of 2023. The standard Varjo XR-4 is priced at $3990, while the XR-4 Focal Edition with camera autofocus costs $9990.

The subscription will come with the launch of the revamped Varjo Base, the Windows software required to use and manage Varjo headsets, on March 25. It will see the feature set split into the free Varjo Base and paid Varjo Base Pro.

Varjo Base Pro will support advanced mixed reality features such as chroma key, blend-control mask, developer access to the passthrough cameras, passthrough post-processing shaders, environment cubemap for realistic lighting of virtual objects, 3D reconstruction, and programmatic control of the camera settings. It will also be required to use third party tracking systems other than the built-in inside-out tracking or SteamVR base station tracking, to use motion platforms, and to use eye tracking for purposes other than foveated rendering.

Varjo says that XR-4 headsets purchased before March 25 will still retain all features they previously had, but new purchases will need the Pro subscription for these features.

Varjo Base Pro will be available for $2500/year per headset, or $5000 for a perpetual license.

Separately, Varjo plans to add built-in controller-free hand tracking for all XR-4 headsets for free, not requiring the current Ultraleap hardware accessory, and will share more details on this "soon".

You can read our hands-on impressions of Varjo XR-4 here, wherein we describe how the headset lives up to its VR promises, while its mixed reality is disappointing given the price.